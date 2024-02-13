Takeda turns around Eohilia’s prospects with FDA approval

Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension), the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy for people 11 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

The corticosteroid product will be available in 2mg/10 mL convenient, single-dose stick packs by the end of February, Takeda disclosed.