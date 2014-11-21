Takeda US president quits

The president of Japanese drug major Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (TYO: 4502) US subsidiary, Douglas Cole, has resigned, after 22 years with the company.

Mr Cole, aged 47, “is at a point in his career where he decided to explore his options,” company spokeswoman Sandy Rodriguez told Crain's Chicago Business. He plans to remain with the company until the end of its fiscal year, March 31, 2015, or until a successor is named.