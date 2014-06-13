Takelda combination tablets now available in Japan

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says that Takelda, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of low-dose aspirin and Takepron (lansoprazole) for peptic ulcers, is now available in Japan.
Takelda combination tablets combine 100mg aspirin with 15mg lansoprazole and are the first FDC drug in Japan to combine low-dose aspirin with a proton pump inhibitor.
The number of patients taking low-dose aspirin for prevention of the recurrence of cerebral infarction or myocardial infarction is increasing along with the rapidly aging population in Japan. As administration of low-dose aspirin may cause gastric or duodenal ulcers, preventing the onset of ulcers in that patient population is important. Domestic and international guidelines recommend combined administration with a proton pump inhibitor, especially for patients with a history of gastric or duodenal ulcers.
