Tax reform triggers influx of private capital in CMO sector

Research from industry analyst GlobalData shows that acquisitions of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are increasing at a significant rate.
Private equity firms are most commonly behind such purchases, with strong growth in the sector bolstering the potential for a reliable return on investment.
In its report GlobalData finds that private equity companies bought almost 70 pharmaceutical CMOs during the two-year period from 2018 to 2020.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
