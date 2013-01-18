Teijin debuts Ipsen's Somatuline in Japan; Galenica deal for Maltofer and Uro-Vaxom in China

Teijin Pharma, the core company of the Japanese Teijin Group (TYO: 3401) health care business, and French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN), said yesterday that they have launched Somatuline (lanreotide) 60/90/120 mg for subcutaneous injection in Japan for the treatment of acromegaly and pituitary gigantism (when response to surgical therapies is not satisfactory or surgical therapies are difficult to perform). In Japan, Teijin Pharma holds the rights to develop and market the drug.
Somatuline is a synthetic somatostatin analog developed by Ipsen approved in more than 60 countries worldwide. In Japan, Somatuline is available in a differentiated and enhanced presentation with a pre-filled syringe that does not need reconstitution and with a retractable needle that enhances safety for caregivers; Somatuline’s long-lasting effects enable one administration every four weeks.
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