Tekmira starts manufacture of new RNAi therapeutic for Ebola

Canadian RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics developer Tekmira Pharmaceuticals (TSX: TKM) says it has commenced limited GMP manufacture of a new therapeutic specifically targeting the Ebola - Guinea variant, which is the viral variant responsible for the Ebola epidemic currently prevalent in West Africa.
Supply of this new product will be available in early December 2014, for potential use by various collaborators. As definitive agreements are established the company will provide updates accordingly.
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