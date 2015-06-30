Telesta Therapeutics files BLA with US FDA for immunotherapeutic MCNA

Montreal, Canada-based Telesta Therapeutics (TSX: TST) has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for MCNA.

MCNA (Mycobacterium phlei cell wall-nucleic acid complex) is a biologic therapy derived from the cell wall fractionation of Mycobacterium phlei. MCNA is Telesta's novel biologic immunotherapeutic for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients who have failed first-line BCG therapy.

