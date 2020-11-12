Tenapanor offers opportunity to address two long-standing unmet needs, says analyst

Tenapanor therapy for hyperphosphatemia (HP) in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients who are on dialysis is likely to gain a front-line position in the CKD-HP market, says analyst.
This is due both to its novel mechanism of action (MoA) and its opportunity to address low patient compliance for those on HP monotherapy and the need for therapies targeting refractory CKD-HP - two long-standing unmet needs in the space, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
The drug is under development by US biopharma company Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX) in partnership with Japan’s Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151). In September 2019, tenapanor was approved in the USA under the trade name Ibsrela for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
