Tenfold growth by 2023 forecast for celiac disease drug market

The celiac disease treatment market value will expand more than tenfold from an estimated $49.6 million in 2013 to $551.1 million by 2023, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.24%.

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, the USA will continue to account for almost all of the celiac disease therapeutics space, which also includes the five European countries (5EU) of France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK. The US share will slip slightly from 99% in 2013 to just under 98% by the end of the forecast period.

Larazotide and latiglutenase to drive growth