Teva and Allergan settle with West Virginia over state's opioid-related claims

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and US biotech AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Allergan unit reached a settlement worth $161.5 million to resolve claims the companies fueled an opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia’s state attorney general Patrick Morrisey, the agreement is the largest state-negotiated settlement in West Virginia history and consists of $134 million in cash plus the contribution of drugs used to treat opioid overdoses.

Teva to pay $75 million over 15 years