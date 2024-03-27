Teva and Daiichi Sankyo named and shamed for UK code breaches

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) have been called out for breaches of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) Code of Practice.

The Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA), which operates the code of practice, has said that the companies have brought discredit upon, and reduced confidence in, the pharmaceutical industry.