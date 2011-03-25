Teva and Procter & Gamble form consumer health care partnership

US consumer products conglomerate Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Nasdaq: TEVA) have signed an agreement to create a partnership in consumer health care by bringing together both companies' existing over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and complementary capabilities to accelerate growth.

This new business model combines P&G's strong brand-building, consumer-led innovation and go-to-market capabilities with Teva's broad geographic reach, its experience in R&D, regulatory and manufacturing and its extensive portfolio of products.

Annual sales of more than $1 billion