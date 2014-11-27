Thursday 8 January 2026

Teva appoints Yitzhak Peterburg as chairman of the board

Pharmaceutical
27 November 2014
Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) has appointed Yitzhak Peterburg as chairman of the board of directors. He has been a member of the board since 2012 and from 2009-2010, and will replace Philip Frost. The board has also appointed Sol Barer as director.

Dr Frost said: “After an extensive international search, the Board determined that Yitzhak is best placed to provide the leadership and vision we need to strengthen Teva’s position as a global player in the pharmaceutical industry. His vast experience and deep understanding of Teva and its potential, as well as his extensive experience in running large healthcare systems, make Yitzhak an excellent choice to succeed me as chairman at this juncture in the company’s transformation for the future.”

Professor Peterburg said: “The board is deeply grateful to Dr. Frost for his contributions, insight and commitment to Teva during this period of growth and opportunity for the company. I am honored to assume the role of chairman. I am also pleased that Dr Sol Barer will join the Board and contribute his outstanding global pharmaceutical expertise. The board has made its composition a priority, as demonstrated by the addition of Sol, as well as Jean-Michel Halfon earlier this year.”

