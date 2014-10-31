Thursday 8 January 2026

Teva boosted by generics business to generate sales of $5.06 billion in third-qtr

Pharmaceutical
31 October 2014
teva-logo-big

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) generated sales of $5.06 billion in the third quarter of 2014, maintaining the same revenue as the same quarter in 2013. It reported net income of $836 million, up on the $706 million for the third quarter of last year.

Earnings per share were $1.32, better than the $1.24 that was predicted and an increase of 4% year-on-year for the quarter.

Erez Vigodman, president and chief executive of Teva, said: “The effort we have put forth thus far in 2014 towards solidifying our foundation to drive organic growth is reflected in our strong third quarter results. We delivered improvement in profitability in all businesses, particularly in global generics, which saw profitability increase by 40% year over year. The quarter results are an important example of Teva’s commitment to strengthen our global leadership position in generics, fully execute our cost reduction program, and focus on cash and cash flow generation. We also remain fully committed to transform and simplify our operational network and make quality a competitive competency for us.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze