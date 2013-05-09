Teva pays $40 million upfront to market Alexza's Adasuve in USA

The US subsidiary of Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has entered into an exclusive US license and supply agreement for USA-based Alexza Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXA) Adasuve (Staccato loxapine) inhalation powder 10mg for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder in adults.
After several regulation setbacks, the UKS Food and Drug Administration approved Adasuve for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder late last year (The Pharma Letter December 27, 2012).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze