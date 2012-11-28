Teva to raise stake in Rexahn; Pfizer completes NextWave deal

US clinical-stage biopharma company focused on oncology and central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSE Amex: RNN) that Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) provide an additional funding to the firm.
Under the securities purchase agreement between the companies, Teva will invest $750,000 to purchase Rexahn’s common stock at 120% of closing price of common stock on the last trading day preceding the closing. This will complete the third closing agreed to by the parties in the SPA. Teva has agreed to commit additional research funding for the development of RX-3117 and, under their accord, will have the right to file the Investigational New Drug application for the compound with the Food and Drug Administration.
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