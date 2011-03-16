Thailand pharmaceutical market downgraded by BMI

For the second quarter of 2011 Business Monitor International has revised downwards its projections for Thailand's once promising pharmaceutical and healthcare markets. The key factor was the revelation that sales of prescription drugs in the South East Asian country contracted by just over 1% in 2010, primarily as a result of pricing pressures.
BMI forecasts that combined sales over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and prescription drugs will increase from 126.5 billion baht ($3.96 billion) in 2010 to 164.0 billion baht ($5.71 billion) in 2015. This equates to local currency and US dollar compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 3.85% and 7.20%, respectively.
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