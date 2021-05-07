The continuing quest to get more women on life sciences boards

Catherine Owen, senior vice president of major markets at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), provides an Expert View on why increasing female representation on corporate boards isn’t just a numbers game. Women bring diverse perspectives that are needed more than ever.

For decades, as women fought for a “seat at the table” in the world’s centers of corporate power, they were still largely excluded from one of the most important tables of all: the one in the boardroom.

Fortunately, there’s been some remarkable progress in correcting this imbalance in just the last five years. In 2016, the UK government pledged to increase gender representation in boards of directors in the nation’s top 350 companies.