The FDA: 2021 activities at a glance

By Dr Nicola Davies
The year 2021 saw the US Food and Drug Administration approval of 46 novel drugs,1 80 first generics,2 two biosimilars,3 and nine novel biologics,4 as of December 10, 2021. In addition to the regulatory approval of therapeutics, the FDA has been addressing many other pressing public health concerns. We take a brief look at some of the FDA’s activities this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze