The Great Healthcare Debate 7 DAYS · Free panel + drinks · 12 May · London RSVP free →
Thursday 7 May 2026

The FDA turns to AI to accelerate drug development and approval

Pharmaceutical
Dr Nicola Davies
23 April 2020
fda-blog-700

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning industry is growing at an extraordinary rate, with healthcare professionals increasingly turning to AI to transform the patient experience and quality of care. In the pharmaceutical industry, there is interest in implementing AI-driven solutions to discover new drugs and increase the speed of bringing them to market. Further driving this interest is the US Food and Drug Administraion’s promotion of innovation in the use of AI-based technologies for drug development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UK invests to be 'world leader in saving lives through AI and genomics'
8 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approvals dropped 16% in 2019, says GlobalData
12 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Is the FDA keeping up with drug approvals amidst COVID-19?
14 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
The FDA and artificial intelligence
7 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

BridgeBio’ wins Brazil approval for Beyonttra
Pharmaceutical
BridgeBio’ wins Brazil approval for Beyonttra
6 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - April 2026
6 May 2026
Biotechnology
Madrigal adds another MASH bet to pipeline
6 May 2026
Biotechnology
Pathos AI acquires majority stake in DeuterOncology
6 May 2026
Biotechnology
InflaRx prices $150 million underwritten share offering
6 May 2026
Biotechnology
German reimbursement deal for Vertex’ Casgevy
6 May 2026
Pharmaceutical
AI models providing health information must operate within a regulatory framework, expert says
6 May 2026


Company Spotlight

Viridian Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for thyroid eye disease and other serious rare conditions, with two late-stage IGF-1R-targeting assets advancing through pivotal trials.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

BridgeBio’ wins Brazil approval for Beyonttra
6 May 2026
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - April 2026
6 May 2026
AI models providing health information must operate within a regulatory framework, expert says
6 May 2026
Meta-analysis backs broader use of blood pressure therapy in CKD
6 May 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze