The first Sabin IPV approved by China FDA

The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) on January 14 approved the production of the first inactivated poliomyelitis vaccine made from Sabin strains (Sabin IPV) (single component) in the country.
The vaccine, which was researched and developed by the Institute of Medical Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, is used for preventing children from infecting poliovirus by injection. The launch of the Sabin IPV will play a critical role for the eradication of poliomyelitis in China, the CFDA said, but did not indicate the name of the supplier of the product.
