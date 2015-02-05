The Medicines Company acquires Annovation Biopharma

US drugmaker The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MDC0) says it has completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding equity of Annovation Biopharma, a privately-held US company focused on creating more effective, safer therapies for anesthesia and critical care.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. No deal terms were disclosed. However, TMC’s last quarterly report suggests it is paying around $35.3 million immediately and as much as $26.3 million in future milestones, and “low single digit” royalties on sales.