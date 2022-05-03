The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - April 2022

Big deals were the name of the game this month as some of pharma's biggest players came to the party in the M&A market.
The largest acquisition in April - of known value - can be attributed to UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) as it announced a $1.9 billion buy of US biopharma company Sierra Oncology (Nasdaq: SRRA).
Second in this regard was Halozyme Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HALO) as it revealed a transformative purchase of Antares Pharma (Nasdaq: ATRS) worth almost $1 billion, while US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and biotech major Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) also announced deals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze