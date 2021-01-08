The transition to Brexit: what's next for the UK's pharmaceutical industry?

Rick Brar, chief executive at Brains Bioceutical, considers the implications of the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU) in an Expert View piece.
For the pharma industry, like many others, the reality of a post-Brexit world is a daunting one. Despite months of negotiations, the repercussions are still yet to be seen and COVID-19’s impact on the economy and healthcare system has exacerbated the challenges ahead.
The pharmaceutical sector is the third largest industry in the UK and, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), adds £13.8 billion ($18.8 billion) to the British economy per year (gross value added) on average.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze