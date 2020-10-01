The UK isn't popular in some international circles, but it is leading the help for poorer countries to end COVID-19

The United Nations (UN) has welcomed a series of recent pledges made by governments and other donors to help the wider international fight to bolster access to lifesaving tests, treatments and vaccines to end COVID-19.

Leading the way with the recent pledges to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator¬ has been the UK, with its £571 million (US$ 732 million) gift for the COVAX pillar, of which up to £500 million (US$ 641 million) is to support low- and middle-income countries. This includes a commitment to match £1 for every $4 committed by others, up to £250 million.

The gift is perhaps welcome for the UK's international standing, given the rocky path of its exit from the European Union.