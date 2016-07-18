The USA’s Treat and Reduce Obesity Act

By Dr Nicola Davies
The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act aims to improve access to weight management therapy. Over the last few years, obesity has become the hot button issue that legislators can set their sights on and pass meaningful legislation on without ruffling too many feathers, writes Dr Nicolas Davies in her monthly exclusive FDA Blog for The Pharma Letter. It seems that for the most part, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are in favor of combating the disease that is proving to be a real strain on the health and finances of the country.
Obesity epidemic
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze