The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 29, 2022

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s notable news includes US biotech Nkarta pleasing investors on Monday, when it released new clinical data on its NKX101 and NKX019 candidates for hematological malignancies. Also, Mundipharma and Cidara Therapeutics last week released positive new data on their antifungal rezafungin, with hopes of a regulatory filing mid-2022. There was negative news for Molecular Partners last Tuesday, when partner Amgen said it was returning rights to immuno-oncology candidate MP0310. On the regulatory front, Bristol Myers Squibb was granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its cardiomyopathy drug mavacamten, now given the trade name Camzyos. Novo Nordisk presented first-quarter financials showing that the Danish company is making sales progress with its newest weight management drug Wegovy, as Eli Lilly touted its rival tirzepatide as strong potential challenger.

Nkarta: at least as good as Fate, at a tenth of the price