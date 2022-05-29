Sunday 11 January 2026

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 27, 2022

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
29 May 2022
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Previews of planned presentations at the important ASCO oncology meeting starting on June 2 dominated news last week, but we still saw important research results in other therapeutic sectors. Among these, Pfizer released data on its ulcerative colitis candidate etrasimod, boasting a potential best-in-class profile. US drugmaker Biohaven Pharmaceutical announced that its troriluzole did not reach statistical significance in a Phase III study of spinocerbellar ataxia. Also, Iovance Biotherapeutics released new data on its melanoma candidate lifileucel, which the biotech touted as being positive, but investors did not agree, with the stock falling more than 50%. On the regulatory front, Avadel Pharmaceuticals hit a setback in its application for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its investigational narcolepsy drug FT218, with the agency seeking patent claim clarification with respect to final labelling.

Etrasimod cross-trial comparison considerations

