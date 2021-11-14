The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to November 12, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
Significant news last week including UK Pharma major GlaxoSmithKline releasing positive new data on its daprodustat as a new option for anemia in kidney disease. Deal-making developments featured Pfizer entering an agreement that could cost it up to $1.2 billion to gain certain rights to Biohaven Pharma’s migraine drug Nurtec. Also, Roche subsidiary Genentech inked a license and research collaboration with US start-up Novome Biotechnologies on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Meantime, Japan’s Kyowa Kirin gained a positive recommendation for its rare blood cancer drug Poteligeo from the UK’ health technology assessor the NICE. Additionally, health care giant Johnson & Johnson surprised markets, with the announcement that it is splitting out its Consumer Health business into a separate publicly-traded company.
