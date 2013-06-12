Friday 9 January 2026

Therapeutic effects of Eisai's lenvatinib in melanoma confirmed

12 June 2013

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) says that the therapeutic effects of lenvatinib, a VEGF receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor and multi-kinase inhibitor discovered in-house, on melanoma have been confirmed in one of a series of joint development programs being conducted as part of the company's strategic collaboration with Quintiles (NYSE: Q). The finding has provided the basis for the first proof of concept (POC) to be achieved under the partnership.

Eisai has received orphan-drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission for lenvatinib for the treatment of follicular and papillary thyroid cancer by the European Commission (The Pharma Letter May 8).

The collaboration agreement with Quintiles was initiated in October 2009 as a new business model aimed at expediting POC achievements by conducting multiple programs in parallel to clinically develop Eisai-owned oncology candidate compounds. As part of the collaboration, Quintiles played a critical role in the execution of the program that led to the POC.

