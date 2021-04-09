TherapeuticsMD and Theramex gain UK and Belgium approval for HRT therapy

US women’s healthcare specialist TherapeuticsMD’s (Nasdaq: TXMD) shares were up 13.6% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after it announced that Bijuve (estradiol and progesterone capsules) has received approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and from the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) for use in Belgium under Bijuva.
In June 2019, Therapeutics MD licensed fellow women’s health specialist UK-based Theramex to commercialize Bijuva and Imvexxy (estradiol vaginal inserts) outside of the USA, Canada and Israel.
