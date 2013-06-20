Therapy's induction of remission an attribute that most influences Rxing decisions in rheumatoid arthritis

The majority of US and European rheumatologists surveyed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources cite a therapy's induction of remission as one of the attributes that most influences their prescribing decisions for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Over 60% and 70% of US and European rheumatologists, respectively, rank the percentage of patients achieving remission at six months as one of the top three most persuasive end points when prescribing a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis.
The DecisionBase rheumatoid arthritis report, titled In a Market Filled with Efficacious Drugs, Which Efficacy and Safety Achievements Have the Greatest Influence with Physicians and Payers? finds that surveyed rheumatologists also indicate there is a moderate unmet need for therapies with a greater ability to induce remission. Therapies with a greater ability to induce remission at six months have a meaningful opportunity for differentiation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze