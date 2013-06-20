Therapy's induction of remission an attribute that most influences Rxing decisions in rheumatoid arthritis

The majority of US and European rheumatologists surveyed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources cite a therapy's induction of remission as one of the attributes that most influences their prescribing decisions for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Over 60% and 70% of US and European rheumatologists, respectively, rank the percentage of patients achieving remission at six months as one of the top three most persuasive end points when prescribing a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis.

The DecisionBase rheumatoid arthritis report, titled In a Market Filled with Efficacious Drugs, Which Efficacy and Safety Achievements Have the Greatest Influence with Physicians and Payers? finds that surveyed rheumatologists also indicate there is a moderate unmet need for therapies with a greater ability to induce remission. Therapies with a greater ability to induce remission at six months have a meaningful opportunity for differentiation.