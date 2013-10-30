Theravance and GSK launch Breo Ellipta in USA

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US partner Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX) today announced that Breo Ellipta (fluticasone furoate and vilanterol inhalation powder) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is available to US pharmacies.

Breo Ellipta was cleared for marketing earlier this year by the US Food and Drug Administration, and has been hailed as having blockbuster potential, with peak sales estimates of as much at $4 billion.

The drug is a combination of the inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) fluticasone furoate and the long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA) vilanterol, is indicated for the long-term, once‐daily, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema. It is intended to reduce exacerbations of COPD in patients with a history of exacerbations.