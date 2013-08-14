Theravance reintroduces Vibativ in USA

US drug developer Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX) says it has commenced shipments of Vibativ (telavancin) into the US wholesaler channel. The drug is approved for the treatment of adult patients with hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of Staphylococcus aureus.
Marketing partner Japan’s Astellas (TYO: 4503) revealed in 2011 that manufacturing problems were causing shortages of supply, although the producer providing the product was not named, although it was later identified as Ben Venue Laboratories, which was temporarily suspending manufacturing and distribution of drug products made at its Ohio facility.
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