Third coronavirus pill ready for review in Japan

Pharmaceutical
25 February 2022
The first home-grown coronavirus pill in Japan has been submitted to the medicines regulator for early approval.

Osaka, Japan-based Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has been developing the antiviral, codenamed S-217622, in a Phase II/III study in the country.

If approved, the pill would become Japan’s third such drug for use against the novel coronavirus, after Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid (PF-07321332/ritonavir) and Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir.

