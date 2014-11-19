Threat or promise by 2020? The FT Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Conference 2014

“Whether this landscape offers greater promise or threat depends on your point of view,” remarked Andrew Ward, the Financial Times’ pharmaceuticals correspondent who chaired the first day of the FT Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Conference 2014. All eyes were on the landscape between now and 2020, and potential areas of growth, change and challenge across the biotech and pharma industries.

The new health economy

In the opening session, View from the Top: The Life Sciences Industry in the New Health Economy 2020, Bahija Jallal, executive vice president of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and head of MedImmune, spoke of the privilege of being able to come to work every day for a noble cause.