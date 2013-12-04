Three big predictions for the global health care market have been released by market research firm Frost & Sullivan, based on a 2013 Search for Growth survey which involved 1,835 executives in more than 40 countries worldwide.

"Frost & Sullivan’s research team has used the findings to select and prioritize the subjects that are deemed to be poised for the greatest growth," explains F&S partner Dorman Followwill. “The insight has also been essential in unveiling the business outlook for Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Clinical Diagnostics and Medical Devices, as well as to provide a global perspective on the industry’s geographical hot spots.



As for Regulatory Environment, recent health care reforms and policy initiatives across many countries have emphasized the importance of quality of care more than quantity. In the absence of a sufficient proof of clinical benefit, reimbursements may pose a major hurdle.