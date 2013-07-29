Three of Takeda's diabetes therapies get positive opinion from EMA unit

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TSE: 4502) has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for three new type 2 diabetes therapies.

Vipidia (alogliptin) and fixed-dose combinations Vipdomet (alogliptin-metformin) and Incresync (alogliptin-pioglitazone) are indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes patients who are uncontrolled on existing therapies.