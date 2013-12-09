Thursday 8 January 2026

ThromboGenics founder Désiré Collen to retire

9 December 2013
Belgium-based biopharma firm ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR: BR) has announced that Désiré Collen has decided to retire as chairman and board member.

Staf Van Reet, a member of the ThromboGenics board and a seasoned biopharma veteran, has been appointed chairman of ThromboGenics.

Prof Collen played an instrumental role in ThromboGenics’ development and subsequent success since he founded the company in 1991. During his tenure as chief executive of ThromboGenics, the company started its research on Jetrea (ocriplasmin) and advanced it through its early clinical development for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (VMA)/ vitreomacular traction (VMT). He was appointed ThromboGenics’ chairman at the founding of the company.

