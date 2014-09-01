Thursday 8 January 2026

Thrombogenics gets Spanish reimbursement approval for Jetrea

1 September 2014
Belgian ophthalmic specialist ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR) has received reimbursement in Spain from the Spanish Ministry of Health for its Jetrea (ocriplasmin). Jetrea treats adults with vitreomacular traction, including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns.

The drug will be included in the national list of available reimbursed products from September, and ThromboGenics’ partner Alcon, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), will commercialize and launch the drug in Spain. Jetrea is the first treatment for this indication. Alcon has ex-US marketing rights for the product.

ThromboGenics reported a slowing-down of sales in the second half of 2013, the year it was launched. However, ThromboGenics said along with its recent second-quarter 2014 results, that it continues to gather real-world data on Jetrea 7 to support its use: ORBIT study progressing well with 97 centers now activated; OZONE study started recently to assess the anatomic and symptomatic changes that potentially occur in the six months immediately after treatment with Jetrea.

