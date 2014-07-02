Friday 9 January 2026

Thrombogenics’ Jetrea gains first Latin American approval in Uruguay

Belgium-based biopharma firm ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR:BR) has said that Jetrea (ocriplasmin) has been approved in Uruguay for the treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (VMT), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns.

Uruguay is the first country in Latin America to grant Jetrea approval. ThromboGenics’ partner Alcon, the ophthalmic unit of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), which is commercializing Jetrea outside the USA, will be responsible for the launch of the drug in Uruguay. Jetrea is the first in class pharmacological treatment for this indication and was approved by the European Commission in the European Union in March 2013.

Patrik De Haes, chief executive of ThromboGenics, said: “The approval of Jetrea in Uruguay, its first in Latin America, is an important further step in expanding access to Jetrea globally. We look forward to its launch and believe it will become a first-line treatment for earlier treatment of VMT patients in Latin America.”

