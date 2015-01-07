ThromboGenics NV appoints Dominique Vanfleteren as chief financial officer

Ophthalmic specialist ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR) has appointed Dominique Vanfleteren as chief financial officer.
Mr Vanfleteren has more than 25 years of experience in senior finance, operations, control and reporting roles in biopharma companies, and joins the company from Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB). He most recently held the position of chief financial officer of UCB’s Asia Pacific Operations.
Prior to joining UCB, Dominique worked for GSK (LSE: GSK) for 16 years. He held a number of senior finance positions in Brussels and London, his latest as finance director of GSK’s Diversified Healthcare Services Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze