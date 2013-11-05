Through 2022, growth in the neuropathic pain drug market will be constrained by generics

The loss of US and European market exclusivity of three sales-leading neuropathic pain (NP) agents - Eli Lilly/Shionogi’s Cymbalta/Xeristar (duloxetine), Endo/Grunenthal’s Lidoderm/Versatis (lidocaine patch 5%) and Pfizer’s Lyrica (pregabalin) - combined with a lack of transformative emerging therapies forecasted to launch specifically for NP, will contribute to a slight market decline during the 2012-2022 study period.
Nevertheless, according to a report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources, the launch of several high priced, branded agents that will experience uptake in niche populations within the NP market will help to counterbalance some of the sales lost to generic erosion. Consequently, in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan, combined NP market sales will decrease from $6.3 billion in 2012 to less than $6 billion in 2022.
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