Tianyin Pharma to form strategic alliance with Buchang Pharma

Tianyin Pharmaceutical (NYSE MKT: TPI), says TPI and Buchang Pharmaceutical plan to establish Tianyin-Buchang Strategic Alliance synergize and accelerate the growth of the company, boosting TPI's mTCM franchise focusing on its cardiovascular revenue driver Gingko Mihuan (GMOL).

TPI is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in patented biopharmaceutical, modernized traditional Chinese medicine (mTCM), branded generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)