Time to increase patent terms for new medicines, says Medicines Australia

Patent terms for innovative medicines should be extended to compensate for increasing delays in regulatory approval, pharma trade group Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw will tell the federal government review of Australia’s patent system at a public hearing today (February 11).
Pharmaceutical patents are currently granted up to five years’ extension to account for regulatory delays. Dr Shaw said there was a strong argument to be made for increasing patent term extensions given that Therapeutic Goods Administration approval processes had lengthened significantly since 1998, when patent term extensions were introduced, and delays in listing on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme had almost doubled.
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