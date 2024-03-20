Timely Lancet appearance for Italfarmaco’s givinostat

Italfarmaco has announced that results from its pivotal Phase III EPIDYS trial with givinostat in ambulant boys aged six years and older with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) have been published in The Lancet Neurology.

The publication comes at a timely moment for the privately-held Italian firm, since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to complete its review of givinostat by this week, having previously put back the deadline by three months.