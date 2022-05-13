Tirzepatide has potential to drive weight loss market dramatically, says analyst

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently announced top-line results of tirzepatide from its SURMOUNT-1 Phase III clinical trial, which has stirred up the outlook for the pharmacological weight management market, a sector now dominated by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).

The participants taking tirzepatide drug lost up to 52 pounds (24kg) in the 72-week Phase III study, with 63% of participants taking tirzepatide 15mg achieving at least 20% body weight reductions as a key secondary endpoint.

With significant weight loss potential demonstrated in this trial, tirzepatide has the potential to drive the weight loss market, finds data and analytics company GlobalData.