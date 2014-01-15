Tivicay set to become leading HIV treatment by 2016

Antiretroviral drug Tivicay (dolutegravir) is set to become the leading integrase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV by 2016, according to independent analyst firm Datamonitor Healthcare.
Tivicay is marketed by ViiV Healthcare, the HIV/AIDS joint venture set up by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi (TYO: 4507). In November it was approved in Canada after being approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in the summer. Datamonitor analysts say it is expected to generate annual sales of up to $2.1 billion by 2022 in the USA, Japan and five major EU markets of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, equating to 12.6% of the total combined value of these markets.
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