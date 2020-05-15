To date, 16 COVID-19 studies show positive results

Currently, 21 ongoing COVID-19 clinical trials have reported interim results, of which 16 showed positive early results, says GlobalData.

The majority of these trials started in 2020, just after news of the virus started to emerge. These studies have an estimated end date between April 2020 and March 2021 that will provide more data on the efficacy of the treatments for COVID-19.

Scotty Chung-Siu, senior analyst at GlobalData, said: “These clinical trials are in phases, with 69% of them in early stage trials. The majority of them are investigating different drugs, either alone or combination treatments, with one using a secondary intervention.