Top-10 US health industry issues to watch in 2013 identified by PwC

As the USA’s health industry undertakes a full transition to meet requirements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and to prepare for a shift in market dynamics, PwC's Health Research Institute (HRI) has published its annual list of the Top Health Industry Issues for 2013. According to PwC US, the pace is certain to quicken in 2013 with the effects of technology, consumerism, budgetary pressures and the ACA converging on a sector that represents nearly one-fifth of the economy.
"Health organizations can hear the thundering footsteps of 30 million newly insured Americans on the horizon. Yet they are feeling the full force and impact of federal spending cuts and pressure from states, employers and consumers to operate more like a consumer-focused, retail industry," said Kelly Barnes, PwC's US Health Industries leader, noting that, "by this time next year, the major provisions of the health reform law will be in effect, and the health industry has a lot of work to do before then. It's now a foot race to 2014. The evolution of health care that has been in effect over the past several years will become a full-scale transformation in 2013."
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